WooSox Fans Purchase 500,000 Tickets Again in 2024

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Fans of the Worcester Red Sox today crossed the 500,000 mark in tickets purchased, making the WooSox the only club among all 120 in Minor League Baseball to cross the threshold each of the past three seasons.

Shortly after gates opened at 11:30 a.m. for today's Childhood Cancer Awareness game against the Toledo Mud Hens, Paige Perkinson of Marlborough was identified as the fan who sent the WooSox into the half-million tickets zone. The theatre teacher at Newton South High School, who also serves as the Director of Development at the Newton Theatre Company, was joined by her husband, David, their eight-year-old son, Wiley, who attends third grade at Goodnow Brothers Elementary School, and their close friend, Amy McHugh from Quincy, MA.

"Our fans have sustained their enthusiasm for WooSox Baseball all four years," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, "And they inspire us to look for newer, cooler, and better ways to thank them. We have a special love affair going on in Worcester."

With capacities reduced in Polar Park's inaugural season, 2021, the WooSox have exceeded a half million tickets sold in all three full seasons.

"Our largest crowds, to no one's surprise, have been our UniBank Fireworks nights, with patriotic music on the Fourth of July leading the way, followed closely by soundtracks of Beatles music and Taylor Swift music," Steinberg said. "But it's the regular weeknight crowds that thrill us too-fans are here for Town Takeovers, Heritage Nights, and Wepa Games with special outreach to the Latino and Hispanic communities. We see that we are still welcoming members of the community for the first time."

Drawing from around the country, the WooSox have identified fans from all 50 states, with the six New England states topping the list.

"We've had fans from the beaches of Nantucket to our old friends in Pawtucket," Steinberg said. "They've been coming from the Berkshires' serenity to Boston's bustling energy. We've had fans from the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the Green Mountains of Vermont, and from Thompson, Connecticut all the way down to Fairfield. It's a pleasure to meet and welcome so many families who come from all over the region to see the rising stars of the Boston Red Sox."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.