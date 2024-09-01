Red Wings Hold on in Back-And-Forth Series Finale

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings kicked off September with a close 5-4 victory over Scranton/WB, salvaging a series split. Rochester took the lead three different times in the contest, and SS Jack Dunn drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh. C Riley Adams launched his seventh homer in the prior inning, a two-run shot that put the Red Wings in the lead for the second time. RHP Rico Garcia came on and shut the door in the ninth to secure his International League-leading 19th save of the season. Rochester remains in second place in the IL second half standings, now 4.5 games behind Columbus.

Rochester jumped out to an early lead Sunday afternoon with a pair of runs in the first inning. Jack Dunn led off with a walk and CF Andrew Pinckney singled to right field to put a pair of runners on base. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position with two outs and 1B Joey Meneses at the plate. Meneses singled to right field on a 1-0 fastball that scored both Dunn and Pinckney, giving Rochester a 2-0 lead after a half-inning of play.

Scranton/WB got things brewing in the bottom of the fourth with a SS Oswald Peraza leadoff walk and a DH T.J. Rumfield infield single. With two outs and runners on first and second, C Carlos Narvaez blooped a 65 MPH double down the right field line that scored Peraza, and the score was cut in half, with Rochester leading 2-1 after four innings of play.

After scratching across a run in the fourth, 2B Jorbit Vivas crushed a solo home run to right field in the fifth inning that sailed 389 feet and tied the game 2-2.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code offtherails for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

To lead off the sixth, 3B Brady House reached on a fielding error. Two batters later, Riley Adams deposited a two-run shot 371 feet the other way into right-center field to give the Red Wings the lead once again, 4-2. The homer was Adams seventh with Rochester this season, and first against the RailRiders since July 29, 2022.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Scranton/WB tacked on another run, and Carlos Narvaez was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. A wild pitch and a groundout moved Narvaez to third with one out. Another hit batter and a wild pitch scored the third run of the ballgame for the RailRiders and brought them within one. Oswald Peraza then singled to right field with two outs on a first-pitch cutter that tied the game at four apiece.

Rochester took the lead back immediately in the top of the seventh led off by a RF Stone Garrett double off the base of the left field wall. Jack Dunn followed with a single to left field and after a bobble, Garrett turned on the jets and scored and gave Rochester a 5-4 lead.

The score remained the same as the RailRiders came to bat down a run in the bottom of the ninth. Red Wings closer Rico Garcia came on for the save and allowed a hit, but PR Cam Eden was thrown out trying to steal to end the game and solidify a series split. Rochester and Scranton/WB also split their series season down the middle at nine games apiece.

RHP Tyler Stuart took the ball to start on Sunday afternoon. The 6'9" righty delivered 4.2 innings and allowed two earned on six hits while striking out five and walking two. LHP Tim Cate came on to finish the bottom of the fifth and struck out the only batter he faced. RHP Carlos Romero took the ball next and threw 0.1 inning and hit two batters. RHP Amos Willingham came on to relieve Romero and threw 1.2 innings and allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out one lowering his ERA to 3.94 on the year. RHP Jordan Weems logged 1.0 inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth. Rico Garcia took the ball and picked up his International League lead 19th save of the season after he tossed 1.0 inning and allowed one hit and struck out one.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to C Riley Adams. The former Toronto Blue Jay launched his seventh home run across just 26 games with the Red Wings this season, which gave Rochester the lead in the sixth. Adams finished 2-for-4, his second multi-hit performance over the last three games.

Rochester will not take Monday off, but will instead travel back home for a Labor Day matchup to kick off a six-game set against Worcester. RHP Richard Fitts will take the mound for the WooSox. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.