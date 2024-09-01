SWB Game Notes - September 1

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (32-24, 70-59) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-24, 74-55)

Game 130 | Home Game 68 | PNC Field | Sunday, September 1, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Tyler Stuart (1-1, 7.88) vs LHP Tom Pannone (8-9, 3.67)

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK- The RailRiders hit three consecutive home runs off of Adonis Medina in the fifth frame. Jahmai Jones squeezed a ball down the left field line for a two-run blast. Then Jorbit Vivas and Jasson Domínguez hit back-to-back homers to mark three straight. It was the first time they did this since August 26 of last season when Jamie Westbrook, Jake Lamb and Michael Hermosillo did so against Lehigh Valley.

THE MARTIAN- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has had nine multi-hit contests in his last 15 games. The switch hitter holds a .306 average in 37 games in Triple-A since returning from Tommy John surgery. Domínguez has played just one game in the big leagues this season.

WHEN DO THEY SCORE: The RailRiders have their best offense in the seventh inning where they have scored 113 runs After a seven run fifth last night, the team has plated 104 runs in the fifth. Conversely, they have allowed the most offense in the first frame with 104 runs coming across.

BETTER THAN BEFORE- The RailRiders have already achieved more wins this season then they did all of last year.. In 2023, the team went 73-75 over the course of 148 contests. Last season, the team was 34-40 in the first half and 39-35 in the second. SWB is well out in front of that this summer as they were 43-31 in the first and are currently 31-24 in the second with 20 scheduled games left to play.

BOTH SIDES OF IT: The pitching staff has issued just 11 walks over five games while striking out 40. In total, the arms have doubled their strikeout count, 1124, over their walks, 5011 Conversely the team has walked 22 times compared to the 26 strikeouts that they have this week.

MISCUE MESS- SWB has committed at least one error in every game this week, totalling eight in the field. The team has now totalled 103 miscues. It is not close to the 191 that Delmarva has made, but it is far more than just the 71 that Rochester has, the least made. The RailRiders are 42-22 when they do not make an error, but 16-14 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

TOM'S TURN - Tom Pannone has impressed since coming over to the RailRIders from the Cubs. With SWB he holds a 1.95 ERA in seven starts. In Triple-A on the season with a 3.67 earned run average in 26 starts. In the International League, he leads in starts, second in innings pitched, and third in earned run average and strikeouts.

SEPTEMBER CALL UPS- The RailRiders will send up relievers Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross along with Duke Ellis to the big leagues. This leaves seven players on the 40-man roster here in Triple-A. For the Red Wings are supposedly sending up Darren Baker, son of Dusty, and reliever Zach Brzykcy.

International League Stories from September 1, 2024

