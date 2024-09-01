Rochester Ends on Top to Beat RailRiders
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a back-and-forth contest to the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 Sunday afternoon. The two teams split the series at three wins apiece.
The Red Wings took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Joey Meneses hit a two-run single off RailRiders' starter Tom Pannone.
The RailRiders cut into Rochester's advantage in the fourth. After Oswald Peraza walked and T.J. Rumfield singled, Carlos Narvaez doubled home Peraza to make it 2-1.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the fifth courtesy of a solo home run from Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas.
Rochester regained the lead in the sixth with a two-run homer from Riley Adams, making it 4-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again tied the game in the home half of the sixth. Carlos Narvaez manufactured his own run after being hit by a pitch and crossing home on a wild pitch. Jahmai Jones reached on a hit-by-pitch as well and stole second to get into scoring position. Oswald Peraza tied the game at four with an RBI single to right.
The Red Wings recaptured the lead in the seventh when Jack Dunn singled to left and an error plated Stone Garrett, giving Rochester a one-run edge to close the scoring.
Pannone pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four. Tyler Stuart worked 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out five. Rico Garcia (S, 19) pitched one inning for the save.
The RailRiders travel to Syracuse to play the Mets on Tuesday to begin a six-game set. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for the final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 10th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 31-25, 74-56
