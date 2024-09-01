Series Finale In Jacksonville Ends In Extra Innings Loss
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (60-72, 23-33) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (62-68, 27-28), 2-1, in 10 innings on Sunday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Tides finish the road trip 3-3, and lose the season series 8-10 vs. Jacksonville.
For a second straight game, Norfolk led the game off on a home run. This time, it was Jud Fabian who blasted his second home run of the season for the Tides. His other home run with Norfolk was also one to lead off the game on August 22 vs. Worcester.
Jacksonville scored their lone run of regulation in the third inning when Nick Gordon knocked an RBI single. That would be the only run starter Brandon Young would allow. He lasted 5.0 inning, giving up seven hits and a walk while striking out six batters.
Jacob Webb made his first MLB rehab appearance with Norfolk as he works back from right elbow inflammation. He faced the minimum in 1.0 inning pitched, inducing a ground ball double play.
Neither team would score through regulation, forcing the game into extra innings. After Norfolk couldn't score, Dalvy Rosario was the inherited runner for the Jumbo Shrimp in the bottom of the 10th and stole third base. He scored on a ground ball by Javier Sanoja, giving Jacksonville the 2-1 win in 10 innings.
After a league-wide off-day tomorrow, the Tides are set to host the Charlotte Knights for a six-game series at Harbor Park. Neither team has announced their probables.
