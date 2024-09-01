IronPigs Shutout by Mets in Series Finale
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-66, 28-27) mustered just two hits in a 1-0 loss to the Syracuse Mets (71-58, 25-30) on Sunday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The lone run in the ballgame came in the third inning for the Mets. With two away, Drew Gilbert turned on a first-pitch fastball and deposited a solo homer into the seats in rightfield, his sixth of the season.
The IronPigs managed to put a runner at second base in the fifth but didn't have a hit past the third inning. A one-out walk put the potential tying run on in the ninth for the 'Pigs, but a double play ended the ballgame.
Brandon Sproat (1-1) earned the win for the Mets, authoring 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and two walks, striking out six.
Robinson Pina (1-2) pitched excellently for the 'Pigs but suffered the loss, allowing one run on four hits and two walks, striking out six.
Matt Gage (S, 6) closed it out for the Mets, working around a walk in the ninth by inducing a game-ending double play.
The IronPigs bullpen was excellent in the loss, turning in four no-hit innings, allowing just a walk, striking out three. Griff McGarry, Nick Nelson, Michael Mercado, and Tyler Gilbert combined on the effort.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday, September 3rd starting with six games against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch on Tuesday from Sahlen Field is slated for 6:05 p.m.
