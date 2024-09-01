September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (58-73) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (64-67)

Sunday, September 1 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Riley Thompson (5-4, 6.51) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 with STL)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds play the finale of a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the penultimate homestand of the season...right-hander Riley Thompson is scheduled to make his 31st outing (12th start) of the year...Riley has posted a 4.07 ERA (22 ER in 48.2 IP) as a starter this year and a 9.84 ERA (39 ER in 35.2 IP) as a reliever...right-hander Lance Lynn is slated to make a rehab start today for Memphis...Lynn has gone 142-99 with a 3.75 ERA (832 ER in 1,995.1 IP) in 362 games (338 starts) in his Major League career.

TOUGH LOSS: Iowa lost a heartbreaker last night by a 10-8 score to Memphis at Principal Park...with Iowa ahead 8-7 in the eighth inning, Chance Sisco hit a three-run homer to put the Redbirds up 10-8... Trayce Thompson homered for Iowa as part of a three-game game and Moises Ballesteros also had three hits... Darius Hill went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

TRAYCE OF EVIDENCE: Iowa outfielder Trayce Thompson hit his 23rd home run of the season last night and his third in his last four games...Thompson's 23 home runs rank tied for fourth-most in the International League this season...marks the fourth time this season Thompson has homered in back-to-back games and first since July 28-30 vs. Indianapolis and St. Paul.

HIT PARADE: In just 5.1 innings Thursday night, Iowa allowed 22 hits which marked a season-high and the most they have allowed since they also surrendered 22 hits on June 2, 2011 at Nashville...the franchise record for hits allowed for the I-Cubs is 25 set on June 9, 2007 vs. New Orleans.

COOL JAMES: Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos snapped his hitting streak at eight games Friday night...he batted .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles, five RBI and five stolen bases during the streak...James has 132 hits and 46 stolen bases this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa and is the first Cubs' minor leaguer to have such numbers since Tony Campana in 2010...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .338 (25-for-74) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 17 of his 19 starts with Iowa.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 15-11 in their last 26 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last three series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit).

MASHING BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros is slashing .538/.625/.846 (7-for-13) with two extra-base hits and two RBI in four games this series vs. Memphis...last night, Bally hit his ninth home run with Iowa and his 18th overall (nine with Double-A Tennessee)...his 18 homers rank tied for third-most among Cubs minor leaguers and rank tied for ninth-most among all farmhands aged 20-or-younger...Moises walked three times on Friday which matched a season-high, set on Aug. 10 at Omaha.

VS. MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis are matching up for the second series of the season as the Triple-A version of Cardinals vs. Cubs...Iowa's win last night secured at least a series split...the I-Cubs have gone 5-3 against Memphis this season and but have been outscored by a 43-29 (-14)...six of the eight games have been decided by two runs or less.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: Wednesday night's starter Brandon Birdsell earned his third win with the I-Cubs and pitched 6.0 scoreless innings...he has gone 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA (6 ER in 29.2 IP) in five starts in August...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in five straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022...Brandon tallied his third game with at least nine strikeouts this season in his last start on Aug. 22 at Toledo.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa improved to 26-18 in one-run games this season with their 4-3 win Tuesday night...the I-Cubs are tied for the most one-run games in the International League this season with Jacksonville, who has posted a 20-24 record in such games.

