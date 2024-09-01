Mud Hens' Explosive Fourth Inning Isn't Enough to Beat WooSox
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens and the Worcester Red Sox faced off in their series finale Sunday afternoon. The Sox took an early two-run lead, but the Hens would come storming back in the fourth. Toledo held onto their lead late, but were bested by Worcester 11-6.
The Woo Sox pounced early as Kyle Teel opened the second inning with his first-career Triple-A home run. Troy Watson's second-inning struggles would become apparent once again when Bobby Dalbec made it 2-0 with a 356 ft homer to left-center field.
Watson continued giving up hits in the third, but would get some help from Stephen Scott, who caught Roman Anthony stealing third on a dropped-third strike.
Watson's team would give him some much needed support in the fourth with Riley Unroe leading off with his 15 double of the season. Bligh Madris put Toledo on the board with a double down the left-field line, before Eddys Leonard did the same to tie things up 2-2. Things just kept rolling for the Hens as Justice Bigbie took the lead with an RBI single. Drew Maggi would cap the inning off in spectacular fashion with a two-run homer to left-center field, making it 5-2.
Toledo would continue to roll with Watson in the fourth but after giving up two hits, Chase Lee would start to get loose. Despite a mound visit by Tim Federowics, Watson would close out the inning only allowing one run on a sacrifice fly by Anthony.
Lee would be utilized in the fifth inning, in which he went one, two, three. He picked up a strikeout on Kristian Campbell, before forcing two groundouts to close the inning. Lee opened the sixth by giving up a double to Jamie Westbrook, but quickly recovered with three-straight strikeouts to keep the Mud Hens up 5-3.
Toledo looked to expand their lead in the seventh inning with Ryan Vilade on third base with two outs. Vilade attempted to take home on a wild pitch, but was tagged out by Teel after a fortunate bounce off the back stop.
The Hens would hand the ball over to Andrew Magno in the bottom of the seventh. He opened his outing by giving up a double to Trevor Story, before loading the bases with two automatic bases. With the bases loaded and two outs, Magno had a chance to escape the inning, but Westbrook ruined that with a grand slam to put the Sox on top 7-5.
After getting two outs in the eighth, Magno would be replaced with Devin Sweet for a chance to keep the Hens in the game. Sweet got ahead 0-2 against Campbell and Teel, but gave up base hits to both to make it 8-5. Vaughn Grissom then all but ended the game with a three-run homer that traveled 411 ft into center field to make it 11-5.
Toledo tried to claw back as Scott picked up a double against his former squad. Oscar Mercado brought him in with an RBI single to make it 11-6, but that was all that the Hens could muster.
The Mud Hens will head back to Toledo for a Labor Day game Monday at 4:05 p.m. to begin their series with the Indianapolis Indians.
Notables:
Drew Maggi (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K)
Chase Lee (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 0 HR)
