Bullpen Shuts Down Storm Chasers in 4-3 Comeback Victory

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - After a shaky first inning for Travis Adams, who was making his Triple-A debut, he settled down and gave the St. Paul Saints 5.0 solid innings. The bullpen did the rest allowing one hit over the final 4.0 innings as the Saints came from behind to win 4-3 over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

John Rave got the first inning started for the Storm Chasers with a double to right. A sacrifice bunt sent Rave to third. Drew Waters walked and stole second putting runners at second and third. Nate Eaton gave the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to left and he took second on the throw home. Nelson Velázquez' RBI double to left increased the lead to 3-0.

After the first, Adams didn't allow more than one runner in any of his next four innings and allowed just one hit. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three.

After not collecting a hit in the first four innings, the Saints got three in the fifth and got on the board. With one out Chris Williams ripped a hard single off the glove of shortstop Cam Devanney. With two outs Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch putting runners at first and second. Diego Castillo dunked an RBI single into right, cutting the deficit to 3-1. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. dropped a fly ball RBI single into left making it 3-2. It was his 117th hit of the season, tying him for third most in a single-season in franchise history, and his 74th RBI, one shy of the single-season franchise record.

Jeff Brigham was the first pitcher out of the bullpen for the Saints. He gave up a two-out single in the sixth, but retired everyone else across 2.0 shutout innings while striking out two.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the seventh as Rylan Bannon led off the inning with a single to center and took third on a double to right-center by Prato. Castillo tied the game at three with a sacrifice fly to right as Prato took third. With the infield drawn, Keirsey Jr. hit a grounder to short and Prato was thrown out at home. Yunior Severino, however, gave the Saints the lead with an RBI double to right making it 4-3.

Giovanny Gallegos, who retired the first two hitters before walking four on Friday, had no such issues on Sunday. He sent the Storm Chasers down in order in the eighth with one strikeout.

Hobie Harris, who hadn't had a save since May 12, struck out the first two hitters in the ninth looking, before getting Devin Mann to foul out to first ending the game. It was Harris' fifth save of the season.

The Saints begin a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) on Monday evening at 4:07 p.m. at CHS Field. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

