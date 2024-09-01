Bisons Set to Return Home After 9-0 Thumping of Bulls in Durham
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons ended an otherwise tough road swing to Durham on a triumphant note, shutting down the Bulls, 9-0, on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Steward Berroa homered and Alan Roden picked up right were he left off after his impressive August with four more RBI on the first day in September.
The Bisons victory salvages a game in the six-game series in North Carolina. The Herd will now return to Sahlen Field for the penultimate homestand of the season, a six-game series against Lehigh Valley that begins Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m.
In just his second game after nearly two months with the Blue Jays, Berroa made an instant impact early in Sunday's contest. The speedster led off the game with a walk, battling back from an 0-2 count to earn the free pass from Bulls starter, Jacob Lopez. Steward then raced to second base on his 31st stolen base of the season and scored on Josh Kasevich's sacrifice foul out with an excellent slide to the corner of the plate to avoid a tag.
Then in the second, Berroa increased the Bisons lead to 4-0 when he hammered the first pitch he saw in his second look at Lopez for a three-run home run. Berroa's ninth home run of the season left the bat at 102.8 mph and cleared the DBAP's famous 'Hit Bull' sign atop the ballpark's large left field wall.
Berroa played 24 games with the Blue Jays after receiving his first big league promotion in early July before being optioned back to Buffalo on Friday. He's averaged.287 in his 68 games with Buffalo this year with a .445 slugging pct.
A 4-0 Bisons lead would grow to 9-0 thanks to the red-hot Roden. After hitting .354 with 13 extra-base hits in 26 August games, the outfielder continued his torrid stretch at the plate with four more hits on Sunday. With Buffalo leading 5-0 and two outs in the top half of the sixth inning, Roden drilled a two-run single to center to put the game out of reach at 7-0.
Two innings later, Roden added two more RBI when he dropped a double just over the retreating shortstop's head and into shallow left field. The four runs driven in the game gave him 33 on the season in just 58 contests. Roden now has an impressive 24 hits in his last 14 games, raising his Triple-A average up 50 points to .308.
Trenton Wallace started for the Bisons and worked the first three innings of the shutout. The southpaw struck out six of the 13 batters he faced without issuing a walk. Andrew Bash got the win for his three innings of one-hit baseball, improving to 4-0 on the year.
Mason Fluharty and Hayden Juenger finished off the five-hit shutout by providing hitless relief for the Herd.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 1, 2024
- Indians Overcome Seven-Run Deficit, Secure Biggest Comeback Win at Victory Field Since 2005 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bullpen Shuts Down Storm Chasers in 4-3 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 9-0 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Set to Return Home After 9-0 Thumping of Bulls in Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Falls Short in Series Finale at Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Stunned by Indians' Comeback in 10-9 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Four Home Runs Lift WooSox to 11-6 Win over Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Hold on in Back-And-Forth Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Ends on Top to Beat RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson's Outfield Assist Seals Stripers' 1-0 Shutout Win over Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens' Explosive Fourth Inning Isn't Enough to Beat WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- DeLoach Promoted to White Sox on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Fans Purchase 500,000 Tickets Again in 2024 - Worcester Red Sox
- September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 1 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Set to Return Home After 9-0 Thumping of Bulls in Durham
- Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' 9-5 Loss to Durham Saturday
- Bisons Announce Sabres F Alex Tuch to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at 4th Annual 'Hockey Day at the Ballpark' Saturday, September 7
- Bisons Fall to Bulls from Soggy Durham, 7-0
- Bisons Host IronPigs at 11:05 AM on Sunday, September 8