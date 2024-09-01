Sanoja Walk-Off Secures Series Split against Norfolk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong outing from Patrick Monteverde and a walk-off from Javier Sanoja helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeat the Norfolk Tides 2-1 Sunday in front of 6,183 fans from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 10th, Dalvy Rosario started the inning at second base as the zombie runner. After a strikeout, Norfolk (60-72, 24-33) reliever Corbin Martin (1-3) intentionally walked Jacob Berry. Rosario stole third and then Sanoja hit a ground ball to Tides shortstop Niko Goodrum, who threw to first for the out but allowed Rosario to score the winning run for Jacksonville (63-67, 28-27) in the process.

The Tides struck first in the series finale. Jud Fabian (2) clobbered a leadoff home run to put Norfolk ahead 1-0 over Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the bottom of the third. Trailing 1-0, Berry singled with one out. Two batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos singled. With runners at first and second, Nick Gordon laced an RBI single to tie the game at one.

Monteverde tossed 5.2 inning and struck out seven in his first start for Jacksonville since July 4. Angel Macuare and Emmanuel Ramirez followed with 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in an overall strong performance for Jacksonville pitching.

Following an off-day Monday, Jacksonville will begin a six-game series with Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. contest at the Louisville Bats. RHP Roddery Munoz (2-4, 5.49) will start for Jacksonville and RHP Randy Wynne (1-3, 4.27) will counter for Louisville. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

