Sanoja Walk-Off Secures Series Split against Norfolk
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong outing from Patrick Monteverde and a walk-off from Javier Sanoja helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeat the Norfolk Tides 2-1 Sunday in front of 6,183 fans from 121 Financial Ballpark.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 10th, Dalvy Rosario started the inning at second base as the zombie runner. After a strikeout, Norfolk (60-72, 24-33) reliever Corbin Martin (1-3) intentionally walked Jacob Berry. Rosario stole third and then Sanoja hit a ground ball to Tides shortstop Niko Goodrum, who threw to first for the out but allowed Rosario to score the winning run for Jacksonville (63-67, 28-27) in the process.
The Tides struck first in the series finale. Jud Fabian (2) clobbered a leadoff home run to put Norfolk ahead 1-0 over Jacksonville.
The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the bottom of the third. Trailing 1-0, Berry singled with one out. Two batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos singled. With runners at first and second, Nick Gordon laced an RBI single to tie the game at one.
Monteverde tossed 5.2 inning and struck out seven in his first start for Jacksonville since July 4. Angel Macuare and Emmanuel Ramirez followed with 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in an overall strong performance for Jacksonville pitching.
Following an off-day Monday, Jacksonville will begin a six-game series with Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. contest at the Louisville Bats. RHP Roddery Munoz (2-4, 5.49) will start for Jacksonville and RHP Randy Wynne (1-3, 4.27) will counter for Louisville. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 1, 2024
- Sanoja Walk-Off Secures Series Split against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Series Finale In Jacksonville Ends In Extra Innings Loss - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Shutout by Mets in Series Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Brandon Sproat Shines, Drew Gilbert Homers as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 1-0, on Sunday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Ballesteros Leads I-Cubs over Redbirds in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Rain Cancels Sounds and Knights Finale in Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Knights & Sounds Cancelled Sunday Due to Rain - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Overcome Seven-Run Deficit, Secure Biggest Comeback Win at Victory Field Since 2005 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bullpen Shuts Down Storm Chasers in 4-3 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 9-0 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Set to Return Home After 9-0 Thumping of Bulls in Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Falls Short in Series Finale at Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Stunned by Indians' Comeback in 10-9 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Four Home Runs Lift WooSox to 11-6 Win over Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Hold on in Back-And-Forth Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Ends on Top to Beat RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson's Outfield Assist Seals Stripers' 1-0 Shutout Win over Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens' Explosive Fourth Inning Isn't Enough to Beat WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- DeLoach Promoted to White Sox on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Fans Purchase 500,000 Tickets Again in 2024 - Worcester Red Sox
- September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 1 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Sanoja Walk-Off Secures Series Split against Norfolk
- Jumbo Shrimp Erase Early Deficit, Topple Tides 3-1
- Marlins' Bender Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Weekend Versus Norfolk
- Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Tides 5-0
- Seven-Run 10th Inning Sinks Jacksonville in 12-7 Loss to Norfolk