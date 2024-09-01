Memphis Falls Short in Series Finale at Iowa

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with a 7-6 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

The Memphis offense clubbed a pair of home runs and out-hit Iowa in the loss. Shortstop Thomas Saggese went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. With the blast, the right-handed hitter has his 20 home runs on the season. Third baseman Nick Dunn drilled his eighth home run of the season on a solo shot in the sixth.

MLB Rehabbing starting pitcher Lance Lynn made his first appearance of the season with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed five runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out eight in 3.2 innings pitched. Lynn threw 80 pitches, 54 for strikes. Connor Thomas finished the game with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out three.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

