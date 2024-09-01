Ballesteros Leads I-Cubs over Redbirds in Series Finale

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - A two-run single by Moises Ballesteros proved to be the difference Sunday afternoon as the Iowa Cubs (59-73) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (64-68) by a 7-6 final in the series finale at Principal Park.

Memphis started the scoring in the first when Mike Antico trotted home on a Riley Thompson balk, but Iowa roared back with five of its own an inning and a half later.

The I-Cubs sent nine to the plate and Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara, James Triantos, and Ballesteros all collected RBI in the frame.

The Redbirds totaled five unanswered runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, to go up, 6-5, but again, the hosts fought back.

Following a leadoff walk by Caissie, a single by Alcantara, and a wild pitch by Memphis reliever Nick Raquet, Ballesteros singled up the middle to clear the bases and ultimately give the I-Cubs their seventh series win of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With three more hits Sunday, Ballesteros is now 10 for his last 17 (.588) with two doubles and a home run over that span.

- The I-Cubs are 7-3 in their last 10 and have won two series in a row

- Caissie and Alcantara also collected multiple his on Sunday

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Monday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 4:07p.m. CT at CHS Field. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.