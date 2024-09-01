Rain Cancels Sounds and Knights Finale in Charlotte

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - The series finale against the Charlotte Knights has been canceled due to rain at Truist Field and will not be made up.

Nashville ends up taking the series 3-2 after splitting a pair of games yesterday. The Sounds finish the season series against Charlotte with an 11-5 record.

The Sounds return home to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday. Right-hander Chad Patrick (12-1, 3.02) will get the start for Nashville and face off against right-hander Ian Anderson (2-2,4.84) or Gwinnett. The first pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m. central in Hit City.

