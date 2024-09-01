Four Home Runs Lift WooSox to 11-6 Win over Toledo

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- Jamie Westbrook's go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning was one of four home runs in the Worcester Red Sox' (31-25)/(66-65) 11-6 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (27-30)/(62-69) in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

Trevor Story began a rehab assignment with Worcester on Sunday and batted second as the WooSox' designated hitter. Story has been on the Injured List since April 6 with a left shoulder dislocation he suffered diving for a ground ball the previous day. Since signing with Boston prior to the 2022 season, the shortstop has hit .227/.288/.394 with 19 home runs and 84 RBIs in 145 games. Story finished his first rehab game 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

After averaging 6.2 runs per game over an 18-game stretch from August 7-28, the WooSox have scored just three total runs in their last three games--all losses. But in their series finale on Sunday, the offense came alive.

Following a scoreless first inning for both teams, the WooSox belted two solo home runs to jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Kyle Teel hammered it out to the berm in center field for his first career Triple-A home run. Two batters later, Bobby Dalbec crushed his 17th long ball of the year to cap the inning.

The WooSox carried a 2-0 lead into the top of the fourth with Brad Keller in full control, allowing just one baserunner and striking out four in his first three innings of work. Facing the Mud Hens' lineup for a second time, Keller did not have the same success. Toledo tied the game after three of the first four batters doubled to start the inning. Justice Bigbie's RBI single gave the Mud Hens the lead and Drew Maggi's two-run blast put the exclamation point on their five-run fourth inning.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Worcester loaded the bases with one out for Roman Anthony. The WooSox outfielder lifted a first pitch fastball to left for a sacrifice fly to get a run back, but Story would go down swinging to end the frame. Entering the fifth, Worcester trailed, 5-3.

Brad Keller bounced back to toss a scoreless fifth inning before Zach Penrod came in for the sixth. Keller finished with a line of 5 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K on Sunday afternoon.

Over the next two innings, Penrod allowed three baserunners but kept the Mud Hens at bay. Down 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Worcester loaded the bases with two outs for Jamie Westbrook. With the count 1-1, the 29-year-old barreled a slider and belted it onto the berm for a go-ahead grand slam--his third hit of the day--to give the WooSox a 7-5 lead.

The WooSox continued to add in the eighth. After the first two batters were retired, Chase Meidroth, Kristian Campbell, and Kyle Teel hit three consecutive singles to extend the lead to three, then Vaughn Grissom deposited a middle-middle fastball over the center field wall to put Worcester ahead by six. It was the WooSox' fourth home run of the game and gave them a six-run lead with three outs to go.

After firing a perfect eighth inning, Brian Van Belle continued on the mound for Worcester in the ninth. The right-hander allowed a run on Oscar Mercado's RBI single, but the WooSox held on to win the series finale, 11-6. Penrod (W, 4-2) earned the victory while Andrew Magno (L, 4-8) was handed his eighth loss of the year.

The WooSox will begin a six-game road trip against the Rochester Red Wings at 4:05 p.m. on Labor Day Monday at Innovative Field in Rochester, New York. Worcester will send Richard Fitts (8-5, 4.39) to the mound to open the series against Andrew Alvarez (4-4, 4.63) for Rochester. Radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.