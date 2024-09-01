Anderson's Outfield Assist Seals Stripers' 1-0 Shutout Win over Columbus

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - With the game relying on his right arm, Gwinnett Stripers' (31-26) right fielder Brian Anderson fired a perfect strike to home plate, throwing out Myles Straw and preserving a shutout worked by AJ Smith-Shawver and Allan Winans in a 1-0 victory over ¬â¹ the Columbus Clippers (37-19) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Columbus claimed the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: It was a duel between pitchers through five innings, as Clippers' starter Doug Nikhazy and Smith-Shawver matched scoreless frames. The Stripers broke through on a solo home run (10) from Drake Baldwin in the sixth. Winans (W, 7-4) entered in relief and kept Columbus off the board. On the final play of the game, a single from Micah Pries into right field sent Straw around third and toward the plate as the potential tying run, a tremendous throw on a line from Anderson was received by Baldwin, who held on for the game-sealing tag on straw to put a stamp on the 1-0 win.

Key Contributors: Baldwin (1-for-4, HR, RBI) made the decisive swing of the game while Chadwick Tromp (2-for-3) turned in another multi-hit game. Smith-Shawver (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) and Winans (W, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) were masterful on the mound for Gwinnett. Columbus got a terrific start from Nikhazy (7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) and a multi-hit game from Pries in his first action since July 12.

Noteworthy: Baldwin has become the Stripers' best offensive player on Sundays, batting .341 (15-for-44, 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 1.045 OPS) in 11 games this year. The Stripers stole two bases to push their season total to 188, now just two steals behind the single-season club record of 190 set in 2023. Gwinnett claimed its second 1-0 win of the year, with the previous occurring on May 14 at Memphis.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 3): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Ian Anderson (2-2, 4.84 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by RHP Carlos Rodriguez (8-8, 4.43 ERA) for Nashville.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 10): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. It's Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-Shirt shirsey of current Atlanta Braves' third base coach and former Gwinnett manager and player Matt Tuiasosopo.

