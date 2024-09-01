Bats Stunned by Indians' Comeback in 10-9 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The Louisville Bats couldn't hang on to a seven-run lead, suffering a 10-9 loss in the finale of a seven-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field.

The game began much better than it ended for the visitors, as Louisville wasted no time in taking an upper hand. Jacob Hurtubise got the game started with an infield single. Blake Dunn singled to right to put runners on the corners, and Levi Jordan opened the scoring with an RBI single up the middle. A walk to Edwin Rios loaded the bases before a fielder's choice ground ball from Joey Wiemer brought Dunn home. Indianapolis starter Beau Sulser then balked, scoring Jordan to give the Bats a 3-0 lead in their first turn at the plate.

Making his first appearance with the Bats since being designated for assignment on Thursday, Casey Kelly tossed a scoreless first before an RBI single from Seth Beer got the Indians on the board in the bottom of the second.

The Bats got the run right back in the fourth on an RBI double from Francisco Urbaez. The 4-1 score would stick until the fifth, when the Bats would rudely greet Indianapolis reliever Fineas Del Bonta-Smith. Urbaez began the inning with a walk. Three hitters later, Erik Gonzalez connected on a 408-foot two-run homer to left-center, his fifth of the season to make it 6-1. The Bats weren't done, as Hurtubise continued the inning with another infield single. Blake Dunn capped the inning's scoring with a two-run homer of his own to left-center, his seventh of the year to give the Bats their biggest lead of the game at 8-1.

Nick Yorke got the Indians a little closer with a two-run homer of his own in the bottom of the fifth against Kelly. The fifth would be Kelly's final inning. He wrapped up his third Bats start with five solid innings, giving up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts to leave in line for the win.

The Indians continued to get back in the sixth on a two-run homer from Edward Olivares off Brooks Crawford. Then in the seventh, Bats reliever Reiver Sanmartin (L, 0-1) struggled. York singled and Jake Lamb was hit by a pitch. Billy Cook brought the Indians back even with a three-run homer to dead center field, his 14th of the season to make it 8-8. Later in the inning, Casey Legumina was called on with one out and a runner on second. His second pitch was lined over the left field fence by Dylan Shockley, giving the Indians their first lead of the game at 10-8.

Louisville looked to get the runs right back in the eight. Rios led off with a solo home run, his 14th of the season to tie for the team lead. Wiemer doubled and a single from Ivan Johnson put runners on the corners with one out. With a chance to get back into the game, Eric Yang grounded into an inning-ending double play, keeping the Indians up a run.

Then in the ninth, the Bat again threatened, putting the tying run on second and go-ahead run on first with two outs and Rios coming to the plate. He hit a hard ground ball to the right side of the infield, where second baseman Nick Yorke made a diving stop, got up, and threw to first to end the game and save the one-run win for the home team.

The blown 8-1 lead is the biggest lead blown by the Bats all season and the one-run loss is the Bats' seventh in their last nine overall games. The nine runs scored were the most by the Bats since August 1 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. All nine Louisville starters recorded at least one hit in the loss. Hurtubise led the way from the top of the order, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored. Jordan was 3-for-5, while Dunn and Gonzalez each added a pair of hits.

Following a day off on Monday, the Bats (58-73, 20-37 second half) are back at Louisville Slugger Field for the penultimate homestand of the 2024 season. A six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begins on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

