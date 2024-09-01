DeLoach Promoted to White Sox on Sunday

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- OF Zach DeLoach was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 97 games with the Knights this season, DeLoach is hitting .287 (102-for-356) with 65 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 54 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He currently leads the Knights in hits, runs scored, RBI and stolen bases this season.

A total of 31 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15, 5/22 & 8/29), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28, 8/2 & 8/27), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22, 6/4 & 9/1), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20, 7/29 & 8/26), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27), RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29), LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30), LHP Ky Bush (8/5), RHP Gus Varland (8/17), INF Bryan Ramos (8/26) and RHP Matt Foster (8/28).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.