Bisons Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 9-0 Victory

September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Bisons left fielder Alan Roden clubbed four hits and drove in four runs, while designated hitter Steward Berroa smashed a three-run homer as four Buffalo hurlers combined for a five-hit shutout to snap the Durham Bulls' six-game win streak in a 9-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After the Bisons plated a single tally in the first, Berroa bashed his three-run shot to extend the advantage to 4-0. Following a one hour and ten minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth, Buffalo would add three scores in the sixth courtesy of Max McDowell 's RBI single and a two-run knock from Roden. Two frames later, Roden added two more runs with his fourth knock of the day, a two-run double to center.

The defeat snapped Durham's six-game win streak that dated back to Sunday, August 25, the club's second-longest streak of the season. The Bulls won seven consecutive contests earlier this season between May 29 through June 5.

Bisons starter Trenton Wallace (3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO) tossed the initial three frames before his start was cut short by the rain delay, with Andrew Bash (3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO), Mason Fluharty (2.0 IP, 3 SO) and Hayden Juenger (1.0 IP, 1 SO) completing the shutout by firing the final six innings. Bash earned his fourth win, while Durham starter Jacob Lopez (2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) suffered the loss.

The Bulls hit the road to begin a six-game road series with the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, with the series opener set for Monday evening at 6:15pm.

Durham returns home for their final homestand of the 2024 campaign on Tuesday, September 10 for a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series opener is scheduled for a 6:35pm first pitch.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

