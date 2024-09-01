Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 1 at Scranton/WB

Rochester Red Wings (32-24, 70-59) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (31-24, 74-55)

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tyler Stuart (1-1, 7.88) vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (8-9, 3.67)

SOGGY SORROWS: The Rochester Red Wings went right back to work in a Saturday matinee after sweeping both games of a doubleheader Friday night but fell in a slugfest against Scranton/WB, 12-7 after the game was cut short with one out in the top of the seventh due to rain...both teams combined for seven home runs, including one from 3B BRADY HOUSE and LF JAKE ALU to pace the Rochester offense...the Red Wings remain in second place in the International League second half, 5.5 games behind Columbus...the Red Wings look to salvage a series split tonight, sending RHP TYLER STUART to the mound against RailRiders southpaw Thomas Pannone.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE: The Red Wings head into September with 70 wins for the first time since 2019, after finishing the month of August with a 14-13 record...Rochester has now posted four consecutive winning months (May-August) for the first time since 2016 (also May-August)...

The Red Wings boast a 58-47 record since 5/1, tied for the second-most wins in the International League with Columbus, behind only Omaha (66).

RAKE ALU: LF JAKE ALU launched his third home run of the season last night, a two-run shot that pushed Rochester back in front in the fifth inning...he finished 1-for-3, and over the course of the Red Wings' two-week road trip dating back to 8/22 at Lehigh Valley, Alu boasts a slugging percentage of .696 and an OPS of 1.056...

Alu has 10 extra-base hits across 25 career games against the RailRiders (4 HR, 3B, 5 2B).

HOUSE CALL: 3B BRADY HOUSE launched his sixth Triple-A home run, and 19th of the season last night and finished 2-for-4 while adding a single in the contest...he has collected a hit in 17 of his previous 20 games dating back to game one of a doubleheader on 8/7 in Buffalo, with eight extra-base hits (4 HR, 4 2B) over that stretch...

19 home runs is second-most in the entire Washington Nationals organization (including MLB), behind only TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (26).

YOU HAD US IN THE FIRST HALF...: All nine batters in the Red Wings lineup recorded a hit last night, as the team combined for double-digit knocks for the 51st time this season and fifth time against the RailRiders...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester's offense ranks among the top five in the International League in multiple offensive categories including runs scored (313, 3rd), total bases (832, 3rd), RBI (293, 3rd), hits (505, T-3rd), batting average (.268, 4th), slugging percentage (.442, 4th), and on-base percentage (.352, 5th).

PINCK-POCKETED: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY scored a pair of runs last night, and reached twice via a single and a walk to finish 1-for-3...he also stole his first Triple-A base in the contest to extend his career-high to a combined 23 this season (22 with HBG), and give the Red Wings their 147th of 2024...

Rochester trails their 2023 stolen base total by nine with 19 games to play...should they surpass 156, it would be the second-most in franchise history (180 in 1944).

