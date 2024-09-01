Knights & Sounds Cancelled Sunday Due to Rain
September 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Nashville Sounds from Truist Field has been cancelled due to rain. Since the two teams are not scheduled to play again this season, Sunday's game will not be made up.
Tickets from Sunday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 Charlotte Knights home game, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.
The Knights will return home to Truist Field for the final homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, September 10. The seven-game, five-day homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) runs through Saturday, September 14. Tickets for all games on the upcoming homestand are available online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.
