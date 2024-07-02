WooSox Cruise to Third Straight, Beat Syracuse 16-4

WORCESTER, MA -- Nick Sogard, Nick Yorke, and Bobby Dalbec combined to go 10-for-17 with three home runs and 12 RBIs as the Worcester Red Sox (5-2)/(40-42) won 16-4 over the Syracuse Mets (4-4)/(50-32) on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium in the second game of the WooSox and Mets home and home series.

To begin the ballgame, the WooSox had two on with nobody out for Nick Yorke, who entered the game with an .899 OPS in 21 games since his promotion to Worcester on June 5. Adding to his impressive stretch at the plate, the 22-year-old blasted a three-run shot to right-center field in what would be the start of a big night for the utility man. With the home run, Yorke extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Mets scored an unearned run after a defensive miscue and stolen base led to Luke Ritter's sacrifice fly. For Worcester starter Bryan Mata, it was the only run he'd allow in his second rehab outing with the club. Throwing 51 pitches (32 strikes), Mata finished with a line of 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Following a quiet second inning for the WooSox, Yorke's bat struck again. The former first rounder connected on his second home run of the game--a two run-shot just out of the reach of Rhylan Thomas in left-center field. It was the third multi-homer game of Yorke's career, with his most recent coming on August 21, 2021 when he was playing for Single-A Salem.

Behind Yorke's two home runs, the WooSox entered the fifth with a four-run advantage. By the end of the inning, the lead grew to double digits.

After Syracuse starter Dom Hamel struck out the first two hitters he faced to begin the fifth, Mickey Gasper turned on a 1-0 changeup and belted it over the wall in left center to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Following a walk to Matthew Lugo, Hamel was relieved by Victor Castaneda, who hoped to pick up the final out of the inning. But, Worcester's offense had other plans.

The top of the fifth continued with Eddy Alvarez's RBI single and Chase Meidroth's 15th double of the year that plated another run. Now tied with Meidroth in doubles, Nick Sogard one-upped his fellow infielder, lining his 16th two-bagger into right-center field to drive in two more runs. Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run double of his own--making it a seven-run frame for the WooSox. Entering the bottom half of the inning, Worcester led 12-1.

With an 11-run cushion, Brian Van Belle continued on the mound for the WooSox after relieving Mata with one out in the third inning. The right-hander would allow the Mets second run of the game on Brett Baty's RBI double, but it was all Syracuse's offense could muster in the frame. Heading into the sixth, Worcester held a double-digit lead.

The WooSox loaded the bases in each of the next two innings, but only scored one run in the seventh on Niko Kavadas' bases loaded walk. In the bottom half of the seventh, Van Belle surrendered a solo home run to Joe Hudson, but got out of the inning without allowing another run. As the game moved into the eighth, the WooSox maintained their substantial advantage.

Down by double digits, former WooSox infielder Yolmer Sanchez entered the game on the mound for Syracuse. After the 32-year-old allowed leadoff hits to Sogard and Yorke, Dalbec belted his 11th home run of the year to give the WooSox a 13-run lead.

With one game remaining on their extended road trip, the WooSox have averaged 8.57 runs per game in seven matchups thus far. Plating 16 runs on Tuesday, it is the second most Worcester has scored this year, behind only their 20-4 onslaught of Norfolk on May 21.

Though the Mets pushed a run across in the eighth, Jorge Benitez tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the WooSox 16-4 win at NBT Bank Stadium. Van Belle (W, 3-2) picked up the win after tossing 4.2 innings in relief while Hamel (L, 2-5) was handed his fifth loss of the year.

The WooSox and Mets will wrap-up their three-game set in Syracuse on Wednesday night at 5:00 p.m. before the teams travel to Worcester to continue their six-game home and home series. Jason Alexander (4-4, 3.91) will start for the WooSox on the mound opposite Jose Butto (5-2, 3.02) for Syracuse. Radio coverage for Wednesday's matchup begins at 4:40 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

