Barn Burner Ends In Loss For Norfolk

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (3-4, 39-43) fell to the Durham Bulls (3-5, 39-44), 13-12, on Tuesday Night at Harbor Park. It was a back-and-forth contest through the first five innings. Durham would lead by six runs after giving up a four-run lead, but the Tides were able to come back to tie it up. The Bulls would score another run in the ninth to finally put away the Tides.

The barn burner caught fire immediately in the first inning. Ronny Simon knocked a two-run double, then scored when René Pinto knocked an RBI single. Tristan Peters added another run in the second inning for them on a solo homer to make it 4-0.

Norfolk's biggest inning of the night came in response to Peters' home run. Coby Mayo scored the first run for the Tides on a solo home run. Two batters later, Garrett Cooper lasered a home run off the batter's eye in center field. The game was tied when Connor Pavolony knocked an RBI double. He later scored on a wild pitch to cap a five-run inning to give Norfolk the 5-4 lead.

That lead was held short, as Durham tied the game in the third when Logan Driscoll roped an RBI double. They took the lead in the fourth after Kameron Misner knocked an RBI single to make it 6-5.

The Tides managed to tie the game again in the fourth when Mayo walked with the bases loaded. But the Bulls took the lead right back in the top of the fifth when Pinto launched a solo homer to take a 7-6 lead.

A five-run dagger by Durham came in the sixth inning. Curtis Mead doubled in a run to initially double their lead. Misner came through again with another RBI dingle. Pinto kept his hot streak going with a two-run double. Driscoll capped the inning with an RBI single to go up 12-6.

Norfolk would complete their second comeback of the night. Two more runs crossed the plate for Norfolk in the bottom of the sixth after Mayo knocked an two-run single. In the eighth inning, Kyle Sowers and Mayo knocked an RBI groundouts. With two outs, Daniel Johnson ripped an RBI single and Cooper blasted his second home run of the game to tie it all up 12-12.

The Bulls were able to regain the lead yet again in the ninth inning after Magnum knocked an RBI double. Norfolk could not complete another comeback on the night, losing 13-12.

The homestand finale is set for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow night. Harbor Park will celebrate Independence Day with their biggest fireworks show of the year. The Tides have yet to announce their starter, while the Bulls will throw LHP Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 3.86). It will be the first rubber match game of the year for the Tides.

