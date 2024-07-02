Chasers Notch Third Straight Victory with 5-1 Win against Iowa

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - An eighth inning rally helped the Omaha Storm Chasers win their third straight game with a 5-1 victory against the Iowa Cubs Monday at Werner Park.

In just the second Monday game of the season, both teams struggled offensively for the first five innings and pitching dominated as the Cubs and Chasers combined for just five hits over five shutout innings to open the game.

Omaha didn't get its first hit until the fourth inning when Kevin Padlo doubled, but he ended the inning still on second base. Pitching ruled much of the game, as the two staffs combined for 22 strikeouts, 13 coming from the Storm Chasers' side.

Starting pitcher Austin Cox opened the game with 3.2 scoreless innings and struck out a season-high five batters in the outing before he was replaced for Noah Murdock. Murdock stranded a pair on in the fourth and got a double play to work out of trouble in the fifth and worked into the sixth inning.

The I-Cubs got on the board first in the top of the sixth inning as Murdock left two runners on base for Steven Cruz, who allowed an RBI single to score one of the inherited runners for a 1-0 Iowa lead.

The Chasers answered Iowa's run in the bottom half of the frame, as John Rave opened the inning with a double and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Nate Eaton. Nick Pratto then scored Rave from third on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1.

Murdock and Steven Cruz each pitched 1.2 innings, with Cruz completing a scoreless outing outside of the inherited runner that scored. Tyler Duffey entered the game in the top of the eighth inning and struck out the side to keep the game tied at one.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Chasers surged ahead and plated four runs, all with two outs. Austin Nola singled to open the frame, then walks drawn by Pratto and Padlo with two outs set up Drews Waters to clear the bases with a double, scoring three runs for the first Omaha lead of the game. Tyler Gentry followed with a single that scored Waters from third for a 5-1 Omaha lead.

Duffey also pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win, retiring all six batters he faced, with five strikeouts.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Cubs Tuesday, July 2 as first pitch is 7:05 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann takes the mound for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.