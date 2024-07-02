Sounds Lose Heartbreaker in Extra Innings Versus the Redbirds

Memphis, Tenn. - The Nashville Sounds (42-41, 4-4) are handed a devastating loss by the Memphis Redbirds (43-40, 5-3) 13-11, highlighted by a three-run walk-off homer from Thomas Saggese on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds blew four separate leads in the game including being up by four runs in the seventh inning. In the top of the eighth inning, Tyler Black launched a two-run home run to put the Sounds ahead 10-9, but Ryan Middendorf allowed a home run to Jared Young to tie the game back up in the ninth.

Patrick Dorrian knocked in a run in the top of the tenth to once again give Nashville the lead. Nick Bennett (1-5) was called upon in the bottom half to close out the game but could not get the job done with only one out recorded before the home run. Bennett, Ryan Middendorf and James Meeker were all credited with blown saves in the game.

Nashville fell behind early but scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth, and three more in the sixth to take an 8-4 lead. Joey Wiemer led off the scoring with a two-run home run to give the Sounds their first lead in the second inning. Brewer Hicklen and Francisco Mejía hit back-to-back doubles to start the fourth inning. Dorrian followed with a triple down the right-field line and scored on a groundout to push the lead to 5-3. The Sounds broke the game open in the sixth with a two-RBI double by Freddy Zamora and another double by Wiemer.

Disaster struck in the seventh inning when the Redbirds scored five runs to take a 9-8 lead. All five runs were scored with two outs and were unearned after a Zamora error to start the inning. Meeker was on the hook for the runs which included a three-run blast by Matt Koperniak to give Memphis the lead.

Taylor Clarke battled through his start, allowing three earned runs across his 5 1/3 innings. He also added two pickoffs at first base in the first and second innings. After the onslaught in the seventh, Kevin Herget replaced Meeker and finished the inning without further damage. Herget induced a double play to finish off a scoreless eighth inning.

The Sounds and Redbirds play the series finale tomorrow night before heading to Nashville for another three-game set. Right-hander Chad Patrick (7-1, 2.89) will be on the bump for Nashville. The starter for Memphis is to be announced. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

With five doubles, the Sounds tied their season-high that they had accomplished on three other occasions. The eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, two home runs) set a season-high, which topped their previous high of seven.

Patrick Dorrian (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3B, 2 BB) set his season-high with three runs scored. The last time he had three runs scored in a game was on August 8, 2023 at Indianapolis.

Tyler Black hit his 10 th home run of the season and his first since June 5 against Louisville. Joey Wiemer hit his second home run of the season with his other occurring on April 7 versus St. Paul.

Entering today, the Sounds were 6-4 in extra innings and 8-0 when scoring at least 10 runs. The last game that Nashville lost when scoring at least 10 runs was on August 19, 2021 at Memphis (12-11 loss in 10 innings).

