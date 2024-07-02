RailRiders Downed, 5-3, by IronPigs

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. The two rivals will face off in a split doubleheader tomorrow at 1:35PM and 7:05PM at Coca-Cola Park.

Despite the RailRiders' Brandon Lockridge getting the first hit of the game, IronPigs' Weston Wilson got the first run with a home run to dead center.

Lehigh Valley added another in the third. Buddy Kennedy doubled to get aboard and Darick Hall singled him home.

In the next frame, the IronPigs were able to plate two more for a 4-0 advantage. Cal Stevenson manufactured a run thanks to a single, a pair of steals, and a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Cody Roberts sent home the other.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut that lead in half in the sixth. T.J. Rumfield singled and Carlos Narvaez walked to put two on the basepaths. A fielder's choice and a groundout made it 4-2.

The home team got it right back with an RBI knock from Jim Haley.

The RailRiders worked it to 5-3 with some offense in the seventh. Agustín Ramírez earned a two-out walk and a double to deep right center off the bat of Rumfield sent him home.

Chasen Shreve sat down the side in the seventh on just six pitches. Ron Marinaccio took the eighth allowing runners on the corners, but Lockridge made an incredible diving grab in center to end the frame.

Yoendrys Gómez (L, 2-4) went 3.1 frames giving up four runs on four hits. Cody Morris inherited two of his runners and allowed them both to cross, but tossed 1.2 innings of his own clean.

Ricardo Pinto (W, 2-1) was first out of the bullpen taking the bulk of the work going 4.2 frames. He gave up all three runs on six hits and four walks. Tyler McKay and Max Lazar (S, 9) shut down the RailRiders to finish the game.

The RailRiders wrap up their quick trip to Allentown tomorrow with a split doubleheader and return to PNC Field on July 4 to host the IronPigs. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. and the Independence Day game will be followed by an extended fireworks show presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 2-4, 45-35

