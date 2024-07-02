Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, 8-0

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 8-0 on Tuesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. Despite the loss, the Knights have still gone 11-4 over the team's last 15 games.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini (1-7, 5.52) started the game and was saddled with the loss after he allowed two runs on three hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Nastrini walked five batters and struck out seven on the night. In relief, the 'Shrimp scored three runs against Charlotte reliever Jordan Leasure in the sixth inning and three more runs against reliever Josimar Cousin in the eighth.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a two-run home run from Marty Costes. The Jumbo Shrimp added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of a Jonathan Davis two-run double and a Troy Johnston RBI single. In the eighth, Johnston launched a three-run home run to push the game to 8-0.

Offensively for the Knights, left fielder Mark Payton continued his strong stretch and extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games. Payton doubled to lead off the game in the first inning. He's now batting .299 on the season. Charlotte third baseman Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 on the night.

The Knights will conclude the three-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday in the finale.

