Early Deficit Doomed Bisons on Tuesday
July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo, NY- The Buffalo Bisons were unable to overcome an eight-run first inning by the Rochester Red Wings in a 10-4 loss on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.
Three of Buffalo's four runs came on solo home runs, led by Steward Berroa in the bottom of the first inning.
However, in the top of the first inning, Rochester batted through the order. With two outs and bases, Trey Lipscomb walked, bringing in Darren Baker from third to make it 1-0 Red Wings. Then, Jackson Cluff hit a line-drive RBI single bringing in Riley Adams, 2-0. After Cluff, Alex Call singled on a line drive to center field. This scored Juan Yepez and Lipscomb. Brady Lindsly made it 5-0 Rochester as he followed suit hitting a line drive; bringing Jackson Cluff across the plate.
Following Lindsly, Dylan Crews hit his fourth double of the season, scoring Call and Lindsly. This made it 7-0 in favor of Rochester. Crews was brought home by Baker as he singled. The RBI single gave Rochester an 8-0 advantage.
The Bisons would have an immediate answer in the bottom of the first inning as Berroa hit a lead-off homer to get the Bisons on the board. Berroa's 8th home run of the season got the Bisons on the board, making the score 8-1 Rochester. The solo shot to center field went over the wall with an exit velocity of nearly 97 MPH and traveled an estimated 378 feet.
In the bottom of the second inning, Miguel Hiraldo scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. This allowed the Bisons to cut Rochester's lead to six runs, 8-2.
After a scoreless inning, the Bisons got another run back. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Will Robertson hit a solo home run. Robertson's 13th homer and 42nd RBI of the season cut Rochester's lead to 8-3.
In the top of the fifth inning, Rochester extended their lead by two runs courtesy of a Cluff home run to right center field. His 6th homer of the season brought the score to 10-2 Red Wings.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gabriel Cancel hit a solo shot to cut the Red Wings lead to 10-4. The long ball made it Cancel's 4th straight game with a home run. The baseball flew 386 feet, over the left field wall, and had an exit velocity of 109 MPH.
The Bisons bullpen played an important role in the ball game as they limited Rochester's offense in the later innings. Abdiel Mendoza, Hayden Juenger, and Brandon Eisert struck out four Rochester batters and only allowed two runs on two hits in six combined innings pitched.
The Bisons will play the Red Wings in the third game of their six-game set on Wednesday evening at 6:05 p.m. Beau Sulser is expected to get the start for Buffalo.
