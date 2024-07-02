July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (36-46) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (53-27)

Tuesday, July 2 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 5.44) vs. RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-3, 8.04)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers play the second of a six-game series tonight...the series is split with three games at Omaha and three games in Des Moines at Principal Park...right-hander Dan Straily is slated to make his 12 appearance (11th start) with Iowa this season...opposite of Straily will be right-hander Andrew Hoffmann who will make his ninth start with the Storm Chasers.

NOT A HAPPY MONDAY: Iowa dropped a 5-1 decision to the first-place Omaha Storm Chasers last night at Werner Park...the game remained tied at 0-0 through 5.0 innings until BJ Murray Jr. gave the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning with a single, but Omaha tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the frame with a sacrifice fly...the Storm Chasers then put up a four-spot in the eighth to lead them to the 5-1 win...starting pitcher Trey Supak recorded his second quality start with Iowa as he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts.

COLE WORLD: Iowa outfielder Cole Roederer has hit safely in 10 consecutive games dating back to June 20 in which he is batting .300 (12-for-40) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI... marks his longest hitting streak since he also hit in 10 consecutive games from June 16-July 2, 2022 with Double-A Tennessee and is tied for the seventh-longest active streak in the International League...Cole also homered in back-to-back games from June 23-25 for the fifth time in his career and first since July 16-19, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee.

BIGGE SMALLS: Reliever Hunter Bigge earned his fourth save of the year after he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday vs. St. Paul...Bigge has pitched 9.2 scoreless innings and has 16 strikeouts with the I-Cubs this season after joining the active roster on June 4...since he joined Iowa, his four saves rank tied for third most in the International League.

PACK THE PARK: On Friday, the I-Cubs drew 11,430 fans at Principal Park, the largest crowd since Aug. 23, 2019...from Friday-Sunday, Iowa had 29,346 fans in attendance, an average of 9,782.

FUTURE STARS: Cubs' No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie and Cubs' No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Moises Ballesteros were selected to participate in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game as announced by Major League Baseball this morning...Caissie is batting .283 (76-for-269) with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 45 RBI in 72 games with Iowa this season and Ballesteros is hitting .378 (17-for-45) and has tallied seven multi-hit efforts over his 11 games with the I-Cubs...the 2024 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (home of the Texas Rangers) with the MLB Futures Skill Showcase following the conclusion of the All-Star Futures Game.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: Despite not factoring in the decision last night at Omaha, Trey Supak recorded his second quality start with Iowa (just three starts with the I-Cubs)...Supak allowed just one run across 6.0 innings and surrendered just two hits, one walk and struck out six...he has gone 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA (12 ER in 38.0 IP) in eight outings (seven starts) between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa during the 2024 campaign.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: With their 11-9 win on Thursday night vs. St. Paul, Iowa improved to 7-14 in two-run games, which is the most such games in the International League this season...the I-Cubs 6-5 loss Tuesday night vs. the Saints dropped them to 14-12 this season in one-run games...Iowa has played 26 one-run contests this season which is the most such games in the International League this season.

STORM CHASIN': The I-Cubs and Omaha have played 10 games this season with Omaha winning eight of the contests, outscoring Iowa 56-35 (-21)...the two clubs faced off 21 times in 2023, with Iowa going 13-8 and outscoring Omaha 160-117 (+43) including a 20-1 win at Werner Park on Aug. 9 in which Iowa outhit Omaha 17-4 and hit seven home runs, four of which came in the first inning...the I-Cubs tallied a seven-game winning streak against the Storm Chasers last year from July 2 (G2)-Aug. 12.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.