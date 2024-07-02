Bulls Outlast Norfolk to Even Series, 13-12

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk, VA - Jake Mangum doubled home CJ Hinojosa in the top of the ninth to give the Durham Bulls a 13-12 win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (3-5) had let leads of 4-0 and 12-6 slip away, and after a game-tying home run by Norfolk's Garrett Cooper in the last of the eighth, Durham showed its resilience. Hinojosa drove a 2-2 pitch for a double over Tides left fielder Hudson Haskin to start the ninth, then one out later Mangum curved a liner inside the left field line for a tie-breaking RBI-double to put the Bulls ahead 13-12.

Tyler Zuber (W, 3-0), who permitted the tying homer to Cooper, closed out the win by stranding the tying and winning runs aboard when he struck out Kyle Stowers to end the game.

Mangum led the 18-hit assault with four hits, three singles and a double. Rene Pinto knocked in four runs thanks to a single, two-run double and solo home run. Kameron Misner and Tristan Peters each collected three hits, with Peters also homering in the second inning.

Minutes before the first pitch, the game became a collective bullpen outing for the Bulls when expected starter Shane Baz was scratched out of weather concerns for the Tampa Bay Rays and their series in Kansas City. Instead, Nathan Wiles opened by throwing two innings of five-run ball on his 26th birthday. Carlos Garcia (1.1IP), Michael Gomez (2.1IP), Joe Record (2IP) and Zuber (2IP) collaborated on the win.

Durham scored in each of the first six innings of the game, taking a 3-0 lead in the first and adding another in the second. But the Tides (3-4) scored five times in the second against Wiles to take their only lead of the game. Durham tied the game in the third, and went ahead 6-5 with a run in the fourth on a Misner single. After the Tides drew even, Pinto homered in the fifth for a 7-6 lead, then the Bulls tacked on five runs in the sixth to move ahead 12-6. But the Tides scored twice in the sixth and four times in the eighth against Record and Zuber to pull even 12-12.

The front half of the six-game, home-and-home series between the Bulls and Tides concludes Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 3.86) is expected to make a rehab start against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.35) at 6:30 PM ET.

Durham returns home to the DBAP on the Fourth of July at 6:35 PM ET against the Tides.

