Costes, Johnston Lift Jacksonville to Tuesday Win

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big offensive nights from Marty Costes and Troy Johnston powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-0 victory over the Charlotte Knights, Tuesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (39-44, 4-4) opened the scoring the bottom of the second. With two outs, Griffin Conine worked a walk. Costes (4) clubbed a two-run home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp 2-0.

Leading 2-0 in the sixth, Conine singled to left. Costes followed with a single to center to put runners at first and second. With two runners on, Jonathan Davis laced an RBI double to extend the Jumbo Shrimp lead to three. Following a strikeout, Javier Sanoja walked to load the bases. With bases full of Jumbo Shrimp, Troy Johnston ripped a two-run single. Charlotte (37-44, 4-3) escaped the inning one batter later, but Jacksonville was in control leading 5-0.

Despite a 5-0 advantage over the Knights, the Jacksonville bats did not slow down. Costes looped a leadoff single in the eighth for his third hit of the night. Davis followed with a walk. After Charlotte retired back-to-back hitters, Johnston (6) clobbered a three-run home run to put the game out of reach, 8-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp got a great effort from their pitching staff en route to their fifth shutout of 2024 and third in their last eight games. Max Meyer, Austin Kitchen (W, 1-0) and Elvis Alvarado combined for 13 punchouts over nine scoreless innings.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series in Wednesday's 6:05 p.m. contest. RHP Evan Fitterer (1-0, 0.00) will start for Jacksonville and Charlotte will counter with RHP Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.19). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MILB.tv, ESPN690, and www.espn690.com.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Independence Day Celebration presented by Nimnicht. Make sure to stick around after the game for the biggest firework display of the season. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Jumbo Shrimp patriotic hat thanks to Nimnicht. The giveaway will be available at all gates throughout 121 Financial Ballpark.

