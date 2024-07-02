Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 at Buffalo

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (5-2, 43-37) vs. Buffalo Bisons (3-4, 40-41)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 6.28) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (2-2, 5.55)

MONDAY BLUES: Playing on Monday for the first time this season, the Rochester Red Wings fell short in a high-scoring contest at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, 8-7...1B JUAN YEPEZ cranked a homer in the loss, and 2B DARREN BAKER added two singles and a double to highlight the offense...Rochester looks to pick up a win and even the series tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Bisons RHP Chad Dallas.

A BRIGHT FUTURE: Red Wings OF DYLAN CREWS and OF JAMES WOOD were both selected to the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game today, representing the Washington Nationals...they are the 16th and 17th players to be selected while playing for the Red Wings, and the sixth pair of Rochester teammates to be selected since the Futures Game was established in 1999 (first since Trevor May and Alex Mayer in 2014)...

They are also the second and third Red Wings to be selected since the Nationals era began in 2021 (Cade Cavalli, 2022).

BAKE IT OR LEAVE IT: 2B DARREN BAKER logged three-hits last night, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored...this was his fifth game of the season with at least three hits, and fourth on the road....his 20 multi-hit games is tied for the most on the team with 1B JUAN YEPEZ ...

Baker has also scored a run in five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League.

JUAN WAY OR ANOTHER: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hit streak to 14 games with a home run in the top of the second last night, and finished 2-for-5 with an RBI, and a run scored...this is the longest hit streak of the season by a Red Wing this season and the fifth longest active hitting streak in the International League...since the streak started on 6/14, the Venezuelan native is tied for second in the International League with 22 hits, tied for fourth with a .407 batting-average (22-for-54), and ninth with an 1.088 OPS...

Yepez's 20th multi-hit game last night is tied for the most on the team this season with 2B DARREN BAKER.

NIGHT AND TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB turned in a double, single, and an RBI while adding a walk and a run scored last night...he has collected a hit in each of his last four games, notching eight hits in 18 at-bats (.444) with a grand slam, three doubles and six RBI.

CLUFF LOVE: SS JACKSON CLUFF stole his eighth and ninth bases last night while finishing 1-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored...Cluff now has eight RBI in his last two games, the first time he's done so in his professional career...

Nine stolen bases without being caught is the fourth-most in the International League.

