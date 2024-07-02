Stripers' Drake Baldwin Selected to 2024 NL Futures Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - With the announcement by Major League Baseball today of the rosters for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game, Gwinnett Stripers' catcher Drake Baldwin was selected to the roster for the National League Futures Team.

Baldwin, the lone representative for the Atlanta Braves organization, will play in the annual showcase of baseball's top prospects on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (4:10 p.m. ET).

The 23-year-old Baldwin, ranked the Braves' No.11 prospect by MLB.com, is batting .306 (19-for-62) with two doubles, three home runs, seven runs, 12 RBIs, and .903 OPS in 16 games since joining the Stripers from Double-A Mississippi on June 12. Including his three-game Triple-A debut stint in September 2023, Baldwin is a career .311 hitter (23-for-74) with two doubles, four home runs, nine runs, 14 RBIs, and .907 OPS in 19 games with Gwinnett.

Baldwin is the eighth active Gwinnett player to be chosen to participate in a Futures Game, joining first baseman Barbaro Cañizarez (2009), pitcher Mike Minor (2010), pitcher Julio Teheran (2011), outfielder Joey Terdoslavich (2013), catcher Christian Bethancourt (2014), pitcher Touki Toussaint (2018), and outfielder Drew Waters (2021).

Baldwin and the Stripers begin a six-game road series against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, July 2. First pitch from CHS Field is 8:07 p.m. ET. Listen on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Live.

