The Future Is Now, Saints Brooks Lee Selected to All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Everyone in the Twin Cities has had their eyes on Brooks Lee since he was drafted with the eighth overall pick in 2022. Soon, many more will be watching Lee, who was selected to participate in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on All-Star Saturday in Arlington, Texas on July 13.

The San Luis Obispo, CA native ranks as the number two prospect in the Twins' organization and the 13th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. Baseball America slots him as the third-best prospect in the Twins' system and 45th-best prospect in the game.

Lee is hitting .333/.400/.617 with five doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI in 19 games with the Saints since he was activated off the Injured List on June 4. His six long balls since his season debut are tied for the seventh-most in the International League, his 18 RBI are tied for the eighth-most and his 19 runs scored are tied for the fifth-most.

In 37 games with the Saints in 2023, Lee hit .237/.304/.428 in his first full season of professional baseball. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A, Lee slashed .292/.365/.476 in 87 games with Double-A Wichita.

Lee, 23, is the third Saints' participant in the Futures Game. He joins Josh Winder, who was promoted to Triple-A two days before his selection in 2021, and Spencer Steer, who was picked to play in 2022, to earn the mid-season honors.

Lee will also take part in the new MLB Futures Skills Showcase, a three-part hitting competition that will take place after the Futures Game. The three rounds consist of different games that will put the prospect's control and power on display.

The All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 3:10 p.m. CT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The seven-inning contest pits the top prospects of the American League against the National League.

