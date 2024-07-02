Caissie, Ballesteros to Particiapte in All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Major League Baseball today announced the rosters for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game which includes Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie and catcher Moises Ballesteros.

Caissie, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect and No. 35 overall (MLB Pipeline), is batting .283 (76-for-269) with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 45 RBI in 72 games with Iowa this season. His 46 walks are tied for eighth-most in the International League.

Ballesteros, the Cubs' No. 6 prospect and No. 61 overall (MLB Pipeline), hit .299 (58-for-194) in 56 games with Double-A Tennessee before being promoted to Iowa on June 18 where he is batting .378 (17-for-45). He has tallied seven multi-hit efforts over his 11 games with the I-Cubs and is one of three position players aged 20 or younger to play in the International League this season.

The 2024 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas with the MLB Futures Skill Showcase following the conclusion of the All-Star Futures Game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.