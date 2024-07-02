Saggese Walks off Extra-Inning Thriller with Three-Run Blast
July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a three-game homestand with a 13-11 extra-inning walk-off win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop Thomas Saggese proved to be the hero in the win with a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning. Saggese tallied four hits and is 7-for-9 in the series through two games. Memphis clubbed a season-high-tying five home runs in the game, including two from left fielder Matt Koperniak, one from catcher Nick Raposo and a game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth from first baseman Jared Young.
Down by four in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Redbirds rallied for five runs with two outs to grab the lead on a Koperniak three-run homer. Koperniak finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two homers and four RBIs. Raposo went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Center fielder Victor Scott II drove in three runs and doubled.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four in 5.0 innings pitched. Right-handed reliever Chris Roycroft (2-1) earned the win in relief with 2.0 innings of two-hit, three-strikeout baseball and did not allow an earned run.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday, July 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Saggese Walks off Extra-Inning Thriller with Three-Run Blast - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Hold on in Close Contest Against Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Lose Heartbreaker in Extra Innings Versus the Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Dobnak Deals, Lee Homers, Saints Win 5-2 over Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cal Stevenson Swipes Franchise Record Five Stolen Bases as 'Pigs Grab Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Walk Their Way to a Win Over the Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Cruise to Third Straight, Beat Syracuse 16-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Costes, Johnston Lift Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Outlast Norfolk to Even Series, 13-12 - Durham Bulls
- Barn Burner Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Downed, 5-3, by IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Pitching Roughed up in 16-4 Loss to Worcester on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, 8-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Early Deficit Doomed Bisons on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Offense Too Much for Bats in 8-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Caissie, Ballesteros to Particiapte in All-Star Futures Game - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Announce New Partnership with Spokenote - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Notch Third Straight Victory with 5-1 Win against Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Begin Nine-Game Homestand on Independence Day - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers' Drake Baldwin Selected to 2024 NL Futures Game Roster - Gwinnett Stripers
- Montgomery Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game - Charlotte Knights
- The Future Is Now, Saints Brooks Lee Selected to All-Star Futures Game - St. Paul Saints
- Test Your Luck with a Mystery Autographed Baseball for Purchase on July 3 - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Saggese Walks off Extra-Inning Thriller with Three-Run Blast
- Test Your Luck with a Mystery Autographed Baseball for Purchase on July 3
- Saggese Slaps Three Hits in Memphis Loss to Nashville
- Redbirds Take Series at Stripers with Four-Run Seventh Inning
- Dunn's Late Homer Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss to Gwinnett