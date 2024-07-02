Saggese Walks off Extra-Inning Thriller with Three-Run Blast

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a three-game homestand with a 13-11 extra-inning walk-off win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop Thomas Saggese proved to be the hero in the win with a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning. Saggese tallied four hits and is 7-for-9 in the series through two games. Memphis clubbed a season-high-tying five home runs in the game, including two from left fielder Matt Koperniak, one from catcher Nick Raposo and a game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth from first baseman Jared Young.

Down by four in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Redbirds rallied for five runs with two outs to grab the lead on a Koperniak three-run homer. Koperniak finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two homers and four RBIs. Raposo went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Center fielder Victor Scott II drove in three runs and doubled.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four in 5.0 innings pitched. Right-handed reliever Chris Roycroft (2-1) earned the win in relief with 2.0 innings of two-hit, three-strikeout baseball and did not allow an earned run.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday, July 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.