Cal Stevenson Swipes Franchise Record Five Stolen Bases as 'Pigs Grab Fourth Straight Win

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - Cal Stevenson stole five bases to set a Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-41, 5-2) franchise single-game record in a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-35, 2-4) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Weston Wilson began the game with a bang, homering to leadoff the 'Pigs half of the first, his 17th of the season, giving Lehigh Valley an early 1-0 edge.

In the third, Buddy Kennedy doubled with one away and Darick Hall followed with a base hit to double the 'Pigs lead.

Stevenson led off the fourth and stole second and third base before scoring on a wild pitch. Jim Haley who had walked later in the inning came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Cody Roberts to make it 4-0.

The RailRiders got two runs back in the sixth on two RBI groundouts, one from Taylor Trammell and one from Jeter Downs.

The 'Pigs got one of those runs back in the last of the sixth, as Stevenson walked, stole second for his franchise record fourth stolen bag and then picked up his fifth when he swiped third. He then scored on a Jim Haley infield single to make it 5-2.

A T.J. Rumfield RBI double got the RailRiders back to within two in the seventh, but they failed to score the rest of the way and the 'Pigs emerged victorious, 5-3.

Ricardo Pinto (2-1) earned the win in relief for the IronPigs, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings on six hits and four walks, striking out two. Max Lazar (S, 9) fired a perfect ninth, striking out one for the save.

Yoendrys Gomez (2-4) suffered the loss for the RailRiders, allowing four runs in 3.1 innings on four hits and four walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders complete their Coca-Cola Park portion of their week-long series with a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday, July 3. Game one is slated for a 1:35 p.m. first pitch while game two is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Max Castillo (0-3, 8.54) goes in game one for the 'Pigs while Tyler Phillips (7-3, 4.89) goes in game two. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre counters with Tanner Tully (1-6, 7.54) in game one while game two is TBD.

