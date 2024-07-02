Indians' Offense Too Much for Bats in 8-2 Loss

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Conner Capel hit his tenth home run of the season, but it was nearly all the Bats could muster as Louisville fell 8-2 to the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

After a quiet first inning for both offenses, Seth Beer led the second off with a home run to center field to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.

Louisville answered in the bottom of the third with a home run of their own, a solo shot over the right field fence by Conner Capel to tie the game at 1-1.

Bats starter Randy Wynne's outing was complete after three solid innings of work. He allowed one earned run on five hits and was replaced by Christian Roa (L, 3-5).

Indianapolis took advantage of the new Louisville pitcher in the top of the fourth. Beer began the effort by drawing a leadoff walk. He moved over to third on Malcom Nuñez's single, who was out trying to reach second base. A single by Matt Gorski put runners on the corners for Matt Fraizer, who launched a towering three-run home run to give the Indians a 4-1 lead.

Indians starter Quinn Priester (W, 3-1) completed a scoreless fifth to finalize his outing, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out six Louisville hitters.

Jacob Hurtubise started the sixth inning with a leadoff walk, a positive outcome that resulted from a pitch he challenged that was originally called strike three. He advanced into scoring position on a stolen base, his second of the season, and crossed home plate on a single by Livan Soto to cut the lead to 4-2.

Indianapolis took control of the game in the top of the eighth off Bats reliever Spencer Stockton, scoring four runs on four hits. Liover Peguero launched a 450-ft home run to lead off the inning followed by a walk and a single. With two on and no outs, Fraizer doubled to right field to clear the bases, and after the Bats changed pitchers, he came home on a Grant Koch single to give the Indians a commanding 8-2 lead.

P.J. Higgins singled to center on the first pitch of the ninth inning and the Bats eventually loaded the bases, but they could not take advantage, falling 8-2 to suffer their eighth straight home loss.

Louisville (41-41, 3-5 second half) will play the final game of the homestand series against the Indians (36-45, 3-5 second half) tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3 with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.