Montgomery Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights shortstop Colson Montgomery will represent the Chicago White Sox organization at the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game, which will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The game will feature some of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball as part of the 2024 MLB All-Star Week.

Ranked as the top prospect in the White Sox system for a third consecutive season (2022-24), Montgomery is hitting .213 (57-for-267) with 37 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games with the Knights this season. The 22-year-old currently leads the Knights in games played, runs scored, home runs and RBI. He entered the 2024 campaign ranked by MLB.com as the ninth overall prospect in all of baseball. The 2024 season is his first at the Triple-A level.

Montgomery was selected by Chicago in the first round (22nd overall) of the June 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

The Knights will return home to Truist Field for a three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from July 4-6. After two off days, the Knights will then open a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls from July 9-14. For more information, including tickets and promotional nights, visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

