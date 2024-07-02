Test Your Luck with a Mystery Autographed Baseball for Purchase on July 3

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Add to your collection with a mystery autographed baseball for sale during the Memphis Redbirds' annual Red, White and Boom celebration, presented by AutoZone, on July 3 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

Historic autographs from key names include Yadier Molina, Lance Berkman, Roger Clemens, Bob Horner and Matt Holliday along with current St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan. Purchase a mystery autographed baseball for $40 at the Authentics Kiosk on the concourse.

Before the game, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Memphis Redbirds Patriotic Bucket Hat to celebrate Independence Day in style. For the young fans, free inflatable games and face painting will be available on the Old Bluff.

Postgame, The Beale Street Flippers will bring its iconic routine to ballpark to entertain the fans. Then, the Redbirds will light up the night sky with the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history, presented by AutoZone.

For those looking for a little extra fun in the sun, specialty ticket buyers get a seat at the game with access to an all-you-can-eat buffet of hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, chips and cookies on the picnic terrace in right field. Purchase a specialty ticket for $30 here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

