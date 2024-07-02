SWB Game Notes - July 2

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-3, 45-34) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-2, 38-41)

Game 80 | Road Game 40 | Coca-Cola Park | Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-3, 3.13) vs RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-4, 9.82)

PRIOR PIGS RIVALRY- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs faced off at PNC Field during the third full week of the season. The two rivals split the series with three wins apiece. Each game was highly competitive and even though both teams have gone through a lot of roster reconstruction, the split week is set to be a good one. SWB holds the IronRail after taking down Lehigh Valley with a 15-9 record in 2023.

JUNE RECAP - The RailRiders went 11-13 in the month of June with their least amount of wins and most losses in a month this summer. The pitching staff compiled a 6.41 earned run average while the hitters boasted a .281 batting average with 34 home runs. It started out difficult as they dropped three straight to open, but turned it around quickly to win the series against Norfolk. They lost four straight ended the week at Rochester, the most consecutive losses on the season. SWB capped off the month with a two-week homestand where they struggled with stormy weather on Montage Moutain.

HITTERS HOT - The RailRiders have really started to put things together at the plate raising their season batting average to .262. They hit .233 in April, .269 in May, and now .281 in June. They also upped their home runs smacking a 34 in June.

ROUTINELY RUMFIELD - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .294 batting average in 56 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 21 of his appearances, with nine multi-RBI games and seven multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .296 average in June.

PERAZA PEAK - Oswald Peraza had a fantastic week against Worcester at the plate. He hit .444 in five games with eight total hits. Peraza batted in six runs and scored seven of his own. He only struck out one time and stole three bases. Peraza went 3-for-4 in the two final contests.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 3.21 ERA in 22 appearances. In 28.0 innings, he has struck out 29 batters. The righty has inherited nine runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

YOGO YOYO- Yankees #17 prospect Yoendrys Gómez has been up to the New York Yankees twice this season and has made three appearances. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gómez has been a full-time starter, but in New York he has worked solely out of the bullpen. Typically he is used as a bulk reliever which has helped keep his pitch count elevated to hold onto his endurance. With SWB, Gómez holds a 3.13 ERA in a dozen starts. With NYY, he has a 5.87 ERA in three appearances, however, all the runs came across in the same outing.

