Indians Announce New Partnership with Spokenote

July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced a new partnership with Spokenote, presenting sponsor of starting lineups, fan central with game and league information on the Indians' website, and first game and birthday buttons in which fans can upload customized videos so they can relive their favorite memories at Victory Field.

"We are excited to launch this new partnership with Spokenote and provide fans the opportunity to grow closer to Indians baseball," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians chief commercial officer. "Our devoted fans can now learn more and follow the team closer than ever before, and first-time attendees or those celebrating special occasions at the Vic can create new memories and hold onto them for years to come."

The Indians also distributed a "We've Missed You" mailer to thousands of Hoosiers recently. Recipients of the mailer could scan a Spokenote QR code to watch a video sharing game highlights, Rowdie interacting with kids and fans on game day, and all the fun that happens each and every summer at the Vic.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Indianapolis Indians this season and leverage the Spokenote platform to create meaningful personal engagement between the team and its fans," said John Wechsler, Founder & CEO of Spokenote. "Spokenote is all about capturing and reliving memorable experiences, and through this collaboration, we see a fantastic opportunity for the team and its supporters to achieve just that."

