Winterhawks Add Stebetak and Chaloupka in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today selected two players - goaltender Ondrej Stebetak and defenseman Marek Chaloupka - during the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

"We're excited to welcome two talented Europeans to the Winterhawks family," said Winterhawks GM/Head Coach Mike Johnston. "We first identified Ondrej at the U17 World Hockey Challenge last fall and really liked his progress and potential, and we think Marek is a mobile transition defenseman that fits very well into our system."

With the 57th overall selection in the draft, Portland selected Czech goaltender Ondrej Stebetak. The 16-year-old backstop appeared in 37 games with his hometown HC Dukla Jihlava U17 club last season, recording a .903 sv%, a 3.20 GAA and 13 wins in 37 games, as well as three games with the U20 club in Jihlava.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound netminder also served as Czechia's starting U17 goalie last season, turning heads at November's U17 World Hockey Challenge in particular. There, he posted a 2.99 GAA and .892 sv% en route to three wins - including victories against both Canada clubs featuring top WHL talent like Cole Reschny and Gavin McKenna.

With pick #117, the Winterhawks added Marek Chaloupka, another Czech defenseman from Ostrava, Czechia. The 18-year-old enjoyed a strong 2023-24 season with HC Vítkovice U20, notching 34 points (3G, 31A) in 51 games during his second season at the U20 level. He also skated in 12 games with the Czech U18 national team during the campaign, and has represented his country at the U16, U17 and U18 levels.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual event in which every club in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) can draft players from outside of North America. The two-round CHL Import Draft takes place online with the order of selection rotating between the clubs of each of the CHL's three-member leagues. Each CHL team is permitted to dress a maximum of two import players each season who are selected annually through the CHL Import Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.