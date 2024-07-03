Winterhawks Add Stebetak and Chaloupka in 2024 CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today selected two players - goaltender Ondrej Stebetak and defenseman Marek Chaloupka - during the 2024 CHL Import Draft.
"We're excited to welcome two talented Europeans to the Winterhawks family," said Winterhawks GM/Head Coach Mike Johnston. "We first identified Ondrej at the U17 World Hockey Challenge last fall and really liked his progress and potential, and we think Marek is a mobile transition defenseman that fits very well into our system."
With the 57th overall selection in the draft, Portland selected Czech goaltender Ondrej Stebetak. The 16-year-old backstop appeared in 37 games with his hometown HC Dukla Jihlava U17 club last season, recording a .903 sv%, a 3.20 GAA and 13 wins in 37 games, as well as three games with the U20 club in Jihlava.
The 6-foot-2, 176-pound netminder also served as Czechia's starting U17 goalie last season, turning heads at November's U17 World Hockey Challenge in particular. There, he posted a 2.99 GAA and .892 sv% en route to three wins - including victories against both Canada clubs featuring top WHL talent like Cole Reschny and Gavin McKenna.
With pick #117, the Winterhawks added Marek Chaloupka, another Czech defenseman from Ostrava, Czechia. The 18-year-old enjoyed a strong 2023-24 season with HC Vítkovice U20, notching 34 points (3G, 31A) in 51 games during his second season at the U20 level. He also skated in 12 games with the Czech U18 national team during the campaign, and has represented his country at the U16, U17 and U18 levels.
The CHL Import Draft is an annual event in which every club in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) can draft players from outside of North America. The two-round CHL Import Draft takes place online with the order of selection rotating between the clubs of each of the CHL's three-member leagues. Each CHL team is permitted to dress a maximum of two import players each season who are selected annually through the CHL Import Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Winterhawks Add Stebetak and Chaloupka in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Release of Forward Hanas - Wenatchee Wild
- 2024 CHL Import Draft Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Select Forward Sarkenov in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- Twelve Former and Current Rockets Attending NHL Development Camps - Kelowna Rockets
- WHL Clubs Select 26 Players from Seven Countries in 2024 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- 2024 CHL Import Draft Recap - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Numerous Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Select Czechia Forward Pavlík in CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Select German Forward Samanski in CHL Import Draft Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Select Slovakian Forward Tomik in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Victoria Selects Markus Loponen and Simon Pohludka in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Broncos Select Two in CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Select Arseni Anisimov in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Select Czech Forward Robin Svancara in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Rebels Tab Pikkarainen in Import Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Select Defenseman Belusko in Import Draft - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Pats Select Vaclav Nestrasil in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Select Vojtech Cihar in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Select Maple Leafs Prospect, Holinka in CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blazers Select Vit Zahejsky in the CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.