Blazers Select Vit Zahejsky in the CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have selected 2007-born forward Vit Zahejsky second overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Zahejsky is from Plzen, Czechia and has played for the HC Energie Karlovy Vary program the past three seasons.

In the 2022-23 hockey season, Zahejsky finished tied for first in league scoring as a 15-year-old in the Czechia U17 league with 27 goals, 40 assists and 67 points in 36 games.

Last season, the 5'10" and 170lb right shot forward played in the Czechia U20 league and had 19 goals, 20 assists and 39 points in 42 games. He also had 12 points in five games in the U17 league.

Zahejsky suited up for Czechia at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and had a goal and three assists for four points in eight games.

He is expected to play for Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton from August 5-10.

Zahejsky will join 19-year-old Czechia defenseman Matteo Koci as the second import on the Kamloops Blazers roster for the 2024-25 season.

