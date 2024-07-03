2024 CHL Import Draft Recap

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds made two selections this morning in the CHL Import draft.

With the 11th overall pick the Seattle Thunderbirds selected Matej Pekar, Center from Ambri-Piotta U17.

Pekar appeared in 25 games for Ambri-Piotta, scoring 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 total points. Pekar also suited up for Czechia U17 team. Playing 27 games and tallying 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 total points.

With their Second-round selection, 71st overall, the Seattle Thunderbirds selected Radim Mrtka, Defense from HC Ocelari Trinec U20.

Mrtka was a steady presence on the blue line for Trinec, appearing in 19 games and scoring 4 goals and 7 assists for 13 points. The Czech defenseman also played in 17 games for the Czechia U17 team, scoring 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points.

"We have added two players that can help our group both now and in the future,' said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil La Forge. "We feel they fit right in with our core group and skills that will add to our already exciting young team."

