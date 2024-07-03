Broncos Select Two in CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos added two new faces to the organization during Tuesday's CHL Import Draft.

With the 50th pick the Broncos selected 2006-born defenseman Adam Král from Liberec Bili Tygri Jr. in Czechia.

Král, who stands 6'2" and weighs 181 lbs appeared in 25 games with the Czech National Team, including five games at the 2024 IIHF Men's U18 World Championship.

In 50 games with his Liberec club team, Král scored six times and added 13 assists for 19 points.

"Adam is a big body defender who skates well," said general manager Chad Leslie. "He has represented his country on the international stage and will be a guy that should fit into a top four pairing and log a lot of minutes for us."

ADAM KRÁL | 2006 D | CZECHIA

With the 110th pick, the Broncos selected William Morin from Luleå HF J20 in Sweden.

Morin, skated in 41 games with his club in Sweden, registering 14 goals and 14 assists.

He also appeared in all six games for Sweden at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

"William has a good frame, and has offensive upside," added Leslie. "His lack of physical strength is dictating for him at this point, and I feel there is a a lot of ceiling left in his game."

WILLIAM MORIN | 2007 FWD | SWEDEN

In a corresponding move, the Broncos have released 2005-born forward Petr Pavelec.

2024/2025 Broncos Season Ticket Memberships are on-sale now! Save up to 65% on game day ticket pricing with a membership today.

You can secure your seat for the 2024/2025 season in person at The Stable, by Phone at 306-773-1509, or renew your tickets by using our Season Ticket Online Account auto-renew features, AVAILABLE HERE.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.