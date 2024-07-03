Pats Select Vaclav Nestrasil in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats made one selection in Wednesdays 2024 CHL Import Draft, selecting 2007-born forward Vaclav Nestrasil.

"We were very pleased to select Nestrasil in this morning's CHL Import Draft," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Vaclav is a very talented young player, big body, with great skill, hockey sense and touch. He projects as a top NHL Draft prospect. We look forward to our discussions with Vaclav, his family and his representatives about the opportunity with the Pats."

Nestrasil, 17, began the 2023-24 season with HC Sparta Praha U17, recording 50 points (29G-21A) in 34 games before joining the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL on January 26 where he played 11 games to finish the season. The Praha, Czechia product led Sparta in goals and ranked second in points last season. The 6-foot-4, 172 lb. right-shot forward represented his country at the 2023 World U17 Challenge, adding five points (4G-1A) in seven games.

Nestrasil's older brother Andrej played in the QMJHL from 2008-2011, dressing for the Victoriaville Tigers and Prince Edward Island Rockets. Andrej then spent parts of three seasons in the NHL split between the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Pats passed on pick #68 in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

2005-born defenceman Samuel Barcik has signed with Spišská Nová Ves in the Slovakian pro league and will not return to the Pats next season. The Zvolen, Slovakia product had seven points (1G-6A) in 51 games last season split between the Pats and Saskatoon Blades. The Pats would like to thank Samuel for his time and efforts to the Pats organization and wish him all the best moving forward.

