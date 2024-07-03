Oil Kings Select Maple Leafs Prospect, Holinka in CHL Import Draft

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings added some offense to their roster at the 2024 CHL Import Draft, selecting Miroslav Holinka with the 14th Overall Pick.

Holinka (6'1"/187lbs), out of Zlin, CZE, was drafted back on June 29 by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round, 151st Overall at the NHL Entry Draft.

"The Oil Kings are proud to select Miroslav in the CHL Import Draft today," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We believe this will be a great place for him to continue his development as a player in preparation for pro hockey. He is a player with a great shot and good offensive instincts. We are excited to incorporate him into our lineup this fall."

Holinka has played for HC Ocelari Trinec in Czechia for the last two seasons. This past season with the U20 club, Holinka scored 20 goals and added 21 assists for 41 points in 29 games, good for fourth on the team. He would go on to add 14 points in 15 playoff games for Trinec as well. With the pro club, Holinka played 16 games and scored once along with two assists.

Holinka also represented Czechia at the World Under-18 Championships in 2022/2023, playing in five games.

Currently, Holinka is at Maple Leafs Development Camp.

