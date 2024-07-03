Victoria Selects Markus Loponen and Simon Pohludka in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals made two selections in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday, picking Markus Loponen 23rd overall, and Simon Pohludka 83rd overall.

Loponen, the 23rd overall selection, spent the 2023-24 campaign with Kärpät U20 (U20 SM-sarja) where he appeared in 45 games serving as the team's captain. The 18-year-old tallied 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points which was third most for Kärpät. Loponen earned the U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year Award, as well as the U20 SM-sarja Best Plus/Minus award, finishing the season at +40. Prior to this season, Loponen played for Kärpät's U18 team, where he scored 29 goals and added 30 assists for 59 points in 42 games during the 2022-23 season.

Standing at 6'1" and 186 lbs, the product of Oulu, Finland, was selected 155th overall in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.

Internationally, Loponen played for Finland at the 2023 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he tallied one assist in five games played. Additionally, he appeared in 19 games for Finland's U18 Program (International-Jr), where he scored 3 goals and added 8 assists for 11 points.

With the 83rd overall pick, Victoria selected Simon Pohludka. The product of Frydek-Mistek, Czechia, spent the 2023-24 season with the U18 and U20 Pelicans (SM-sarja). During his time with the U18 team, Pohludka appeared in 37 games, scoring 23 goals and adding 24 assists for 47 points. He led the U18 Pelicans in goals, assists, and points which helped him earn U18 SM-sarja First All-Star Team honours. He also suited up in 4 games for the U20 Pelicans.

Pohludka represented his country throughout the 2023-24 season, playing in 23 games for Czechia (International-Jr). During those games, Pohludka scored 4 goals and added 10 assists for 14 points. He also helped Czechia claim Silver at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he scored 1 goal and added 3 assists for four points during their 5 games played.

Standing at 6'1" and 187 lbs, the 18-year-old was ranked 109th amongst European Skaters ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

