Twelve Former and Current Rockets Attending NHL Development Camps
July 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
As of Wednesday morning, a total of twelve either former or current Kelowna Rockets players are attending NHL development camps.
Six players on the current roster are attending camps, while another six former players and last year's CHL Import pick are also at camps.
Tij Iginla, Hiroki Gojsic and Max Graham were both picked at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas last weekend.
Current roster player Ethan Neutens earned an invite after going undrafted, a 2005 birthdate he will eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.
Current Rockets Players at Camps
Utah Hockey Club Tij Iginla
Nashville Predators Hiroki Gojsic
Seattle Kraken: Caden Price
Los Angeles Kings: Ethan Neutens
New Jersey Devils: Max Graham
Washington Capitals: Andrew Cristall
Cristall and Price have all signed NHL entry-level contracts with their respective clubs, as 2005-born players they must make the NHL team of be returned to the WHL. They will not be AHL eligible until they 20-year-old seasons in 2025-26.
Last year's CHL Import pick, Jakub Stancl, who was a fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2023 is attending their development camp. The 2005-born forward was selected 12th overall by the Rockets in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. He signed an entry level contact with St. Louis on June 1, 2024.
Former Rockets Players at Camps
Tampa Bay Lightning: Gabriel Szturc ('21-'24)
Colorado Avalanche: Rilen Kovacevic('21-'22), Ismail Abougouche ('22-'23)
Minnesota Wild: Pavel Novak ('19-'22)
New York Rangers: Talyn Boyko ('21-'23)
Winnipeg Jets: Carson Golder ('22-'23)
